Red Deer woman charged in shooting northwest of Edmonton

A Red Deer woman faces a list of firearms charges after a man was shot near Mayerthorpe, Alta.

Investigators say a woman shot a man in his hand and leg with a .22 caliber rifle on May 23 at a home in Blue Ridge then fled in a stolen vehicle.

The victim was dropped off at the Mayerthorpe Health Centre and expected to survive.

RCMP later recovered both the vehicle and rifle, which was also stolen, and charged Amanda Britney Ann McCarthur with 10 offences, including aggravated assault.

She had also been wanted on warrants from Red Deer and Edmonton.

McCarthur will be held in custody until her first court appearance.

Mayerthorpe is located 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.