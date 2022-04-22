'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy

Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.

Young, 5, went missing on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., wearing dinosaur pyjamas, a navy blue windbreaker and Paw Patrol boots.

He was playing in the front yard of a home in the community which is located roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Red Earth Chief Fabian Head said search teams were out again Friday morning, as the search is stretched into its fourth day.

"We've been meeting with the family on a daily basis," Head said during a virtual press conference.

"We appreciate any prayers, and we ask for prayers to continue to come to Red Earth and we thank you for that." Head said.

He said as of Thursday, nine search crews were aiding in the search for the boy.

"We appreciate all the help that we've been receiving, the support that's been coming in, obviously this is a very serious concern," Head said.

Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge said a police plane spent six hours in the air Thursday looking for the boy.

The plane, equipped with a high-resolution camera, guided search crews on the ground to blue-coloured objects in the hopes they may be the boy's jacket.

"(They) turned out to be a blue Pepsi can or a blue label on a water bottle," Tonge said.

"So that's just an indication of the scrutiny we're putting into the search — any object that could possibly be related is being investigated."

An intensive search effort has been mounted in the community with volunteers, search and rescue organizations and RCMP scouring the community for any sign of the boy.

The search initially focused on the area around the home where Frank was last seen and a playground where he may have been spotted at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Thursday the search expanded to areas further out.

Tonge said the aerial search has extended five kilometres outside of the community.

An RCMP recovery dive team that arrived in the community on Thursday has also found no sign of the boy.

Boats equipped with sonar have also looked for signs of the boy in a river that runs through the community but have found none.

PARENTS 'DEVESTATED'

Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head also spoke during the news conference.

The boy's parents reside in the nearby community which has close ties to Red Earth.

"They're just totally devastated, you know, with a missing child," the Shoal Lake chief said.

"They are really very appreciative of all the support."

He said the family wished to express thanks to the "considerable amount of people" who are praying for them.

Police do not believe he was abducted and say his disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

A winter weather system that moved through the province late Tuesday bringing snow, wind and freezing temperatures has added urgency to search.