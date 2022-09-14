Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury

Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.

Camera locations were chosen based on frequency of collisions and have been installed at these spots:

- Paris Street at Cedar Street

- Regent Street at Loach’s Road/Algonquin Road

- MR 80 at Dominion Drive

- Lasalle Boulevard at Montrose Avenue

- Paris Street at Centennial Drive

- Lasalle Boulevard at Roy Avenue

"A red-light camera is an automated system that detects and captures images of vehicles entering an intersection when the traffic light is red," the city said in a news release Wednesday.

"Photographs are not taken when vehicles enter the intersection on a yellow light, or when the signal turns red while a vehicle is already in the intersection."

The red-light cameras operate 24 hours a day and take two photographs of vehicles that enter the intersection after the traffic signal turns red: one of the vehicle at the stop bar and one of the vehicle in the intersection.

"This program aims to alter driver behaviour by decreasing red-light running and, in turn, increasing safety," Tony Cecutti, the city's GM of growth and infrastructure, is quoted as saying in the release.

"Data will be collected to monitor the impact of the program on road safety in our community and will be reported back to city council."

Images are reviewed by a provincial offence officer working in the City of Toronto’s joint processing centre.

Once the infraction is reviewed and certified, a ticket is issued to the owner of the vehicle using the registered plate information, regardless of who was driving.

Upon conviction, the only penalty is a $325 fine. No demerit points are issued and the registered owner’s driving record is not impacted.

Once ticketed, residents have three options: pay the fine, set an early resolution meeting with a prosecutor or go to trial. Matters relating to red-light camera tickets are addressed through the provincial offences office.

For more information, including FAQ, click here.