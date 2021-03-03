Waterloo Region's red light cameras led to more than $1 million in fines last year.

There are 15 red light cameras around the region. They cost about $500,000 a year to operate.

While it might be a pricy way to encourage people to follow the rules of the road, the region's transportation department said it's paying off.

"The numbers speak for themselves," said Bob Henderson, the region's manager of transportation engineering. "We see approximately 25 per cent reduction in annual collisions caused by running red lights specifically."

The intersection at University Avenue and Dale Crescent in Waterloo resulted in the most tickets in 2020, with 770 violations.