Red-light infractions up in Sudbury following new cameras

Close to 200 people in Sudbury have received a ticket in the mail following the installation of new red-light cameras.

Red-light cameras designed to capture motorists failing to stop at intersections have been at six locations in Greater Sudbury for a little over three weeks.

The City of Greater Sudbury says it has seen 182 infractions over the first two weeks, working out to 13 infractions per day.

City officials said the numbers are surprising.

“I think that’s an eye-opening number for the community,” said Joe Rocca from the City of Greater Sudbury.

“I think if you asked people throughout the community, I’m not sure if they would have told you that we were seeing that much red-light camera running, red-light running.”

The locations were chosen based off an engineering study reporting collision history.

“Those were areas where we were seeing a large number of angle-type collisions. Those T-bone type of collisions. Red-light cameras have been proven to reduce those types of collisions at intersections,” Rocca added.

Officials say there are a lot of factors at play in the high numbers, including the hustle and bustle of the fall season.

“School’s back-up, activities are going; people are rushing around to get to different locations, so they might not be as cognisant as they go through intersections,” Rocca told CTV News.

Officials with the city said the goal of the cameras, which are not owned by the city, is to increase safety out on the roads. The hope is the number of tickets for running red-lights will decrease if motorists adjust their driving habits.

In the meantime, convicted drivers face a $325 fine.