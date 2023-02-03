Red light video warns Windsor drivers of the rules

Windsor police are reminding drivers of the law surrounding red lights.

Police posted a video on social media of a driver turning on a red light without stopping first.

Remember, red means STOP. Always. pic.twitter.com/RPXQ2JWXsc

“When turning on a red light, you must: bring your vehicle to a complete stop, and proceed only when it is safe to do so,” said the video.

An officer is then seen handing the driver a ticket.

The total fine for failing to stop at a red light is $325 and three demerit points.