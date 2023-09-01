Red Line to south Calgary closed over long weekend for repairs and maintenance
The Red Line will be closed from Erlton/Stampede to the Southland station this weekend in order for Calgary Transit to do repair and track maintenance.
Northbound trains will terminate at Southland station, and southbound trains will finish at Erlton/Stampede, with shuttle buses running every five minutes available to replace the stations in between.
On its website, Transit Calgary explained some of the work its doing that requires it to temporarily shut down train service.
Attn #CTRiders and Red Line customers, the Red Line will be closed btwn Erlton/Stampede and Southland stations Sept 2-4. Shuttle buses will replace train service btwn these stations. For more info, visit: https://t.co/9mKZ4na65t pic.twitter.com/ErkkUrsHVO— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) September 1, 2023
This weekend, that includes tunnel cable inspections and testing, tunnel ceiling work, track surfacing and other projects if time allows.
Full CTrain service will resume Tuesday morning.
