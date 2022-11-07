Red moon rising Tuesday morning

Set your alarm clocks early for Tuesday’s lunar eclipse.

In the wee morning hours of Nov. 8, North America will witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year.

The celestial lineup of the sun, earth and the moon, will occur with eastern, Atlantic and Newfoundland time zones seeing most of the event until moonset.

Ontarians will enjoy the later show with the moon entering the earth’s shadow at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday.

A total lunar eclipse begins at roughly 5:15 a.m. when the moon turns dark orange or red.

The next lunar eclipse will only partially occur on Oct. 28, 2023, and will be visible for the eastern portion of North America. The next total eclipse that North America will see will be on Mar. 14, 2025.

This is considered a very safe event as the full moon passes through the earth’s shadow for a maximum of three hours and forty minutes.