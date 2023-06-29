Red paint covers Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener

The Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park has been vandalized for the fifth time in the last three years.

Red paint could be seen splattered on the statue on Thursday morning.

The City of Kitchener said it is aware of the paint on the statue.

“It will be cleaned within a few days per the City’s normal practice,” said the City of Kitchener in an emailed statement.

Cleaning the paint from the statue is expected to cost around $3000.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Last year the monument was vandalized several times, as hundreds of possible unmarked graves were found at former residential schools across Canada.

Calls have been made to remove it due to its connection to Canada’s colonialist past.