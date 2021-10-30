Red ribbons reinstalled at the Field of Crosses after being found in trash

Red ribbons honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were reinstalled at the Field of Crosses along Memorial Drive Saturday.

The ribbons were found in the trash after being torn down earlier in the week.

“Immediate grief and triggering, my sister is on the list and one of her ribbons was one of the first ones pulled out of the garbage can,” said Deborah Green, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women. “The ribbons represent our loved ones in spirit, a lot of prayers and ceremony go into those ribbons, so they’re really symbolic of our loved ones that have been murdered or gone missing.”

The ribbons were placed at the Field of Crosses on May 5, the national day for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Hundreds of ribbons were taken, according to Green. Some families replaced ribbons when they were found in the trash, but the rest were replaced Saturday.

“We reclaim the power back for our families in this place and in reinstalling the ribbons… we are healing our loved ones again and we’re going to be honouring them,” said Green.

Green said talks are ongoing with the city of Calgary to get a permit to keep the ribbons in place. The plan would be to change them out for new ones twice a year.

A sunrise and sunset ceremony will take place at the Field of Crosses on Nov. 8 to specifically honour Indigenous veterans.