Red Sox turn it on late to send Blue Jays to fourth straight pre-season loss
Nathan Hickey hit the go-ahead RBI single followed by a run of his own later in the eighth inning as the Boston Red Sox handed the Toronto Blue Jays their fourth straight pre-season loss on Sunday, 3-1.
Lucas Luetge (1-0) struck out two batters and walked one in the eighth inning to pick up the win. Jason Alexander pitched the ninth to earn the save.
Masataka Yoshida got an RBI single in the sixth inning to get Boston on the board, with Dalton Guthrie hitting the RBI single that brought Hickey home for the final run in the eighth. Starter Kutter Crawford had four strikeouts and gave up two hits in three innings of play.
Andrew Bash (1-1) took the loss for the Blue Jays. He pitched the seventh and eighth innings, giving up three hits and two runs with only one strikeout. Alejandro Kirk homered in the top of the sixth to open the scoring.
Starter Paolo Espino had three strikeouts and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings.
Toronto fell to 2-7 in Grapefruit League play.
