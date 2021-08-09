Red tank tracks painted at London, Ont. MP offices and home of General Dynamics president

Activists targeted the constituency offices of MPs Peter Fragiskatos and Kate Young, along with the home of General Dynamics Land Systems Canada president on Monday morning.

They painted red tank tracks across the properties, including on the driveways, walkways and doorways.

The groups World Beyond War, People for Peace, and Labour against the arms trade are mentioned in a news release announcing the move.

The release says the damage was done “to mark the third anniversary of the Yemen school bus massacre. The Saudi bombing of a school bus in a crowded market in northern Yemen on Aug. 9, 2018 killed 44 children and 10 adults and wounded many more.”

The group is against Canada selling Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs) made in London, Ont. to Saudi Arabia.

“This is beyond disappointing,” said Fragiskatos, the Liberal MP representing London North Centre. “Democracy implies disagreements, but we have to reasonably disagree. I’m not sure what exactly the aim is here. The symbolism is clear, I understand that.”

He said LAVs made in Canada and supplied to Saudi Arabia have not been used contrary to human rights.

“Leave that aside for a moment,” he added. “This is not the way we ought to engage with one another in democracy.”

Fragiskatos said London police have been contacted and the matter is being investigated as a property crime. He expects those responsible will be charged.

In the meantime, police could be seen Monday morning outside the private subdivision of General Dynamics president Danny Deep. Red painted tracks were still visible on the driveway.

Attempts to reach those responsible for the protests were unsuccessful as of mid-day Monday.