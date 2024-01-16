Red tape and building costs slowing child-care growth: non-profit daycare provider

Red tape and available space are among the two biggest barriers to child care on Prince Edward Island, according to a charitable organization on the island.

On Tuesday, the Education and Economic Growth Committee heard from leaders from CHANCES, a non-profit daycare provider.

They pointed to unnecessary complexity and inconsistent timing for licensing, difficulties navigating building and renovations, as well as a lack of government loans or grants to cover start-up costs as major sticking points.

The non-profit representatives say there are also challenges when it comes to finding out what the actual need is.

“I hear horror stories every day, working in centres, of people calling and begging for spaces,” said Marianne Ellis, Smart Start and Smart Play coordinator for CHANCES.

“Wait times, honestly there’s been people that’ve been on there, exactly like you said, before they were even pregnant and they still don’t have a space by the time the child is a year old.”

Cornwall, P.E.I. and O’Leary, P.E.I. were identified as areas in particularly high need of child care spaces.

On a positive note, CHANCES representatives say the recent announcement of a universal subsidized pay scale for early childhood educators has helped with recruitment and retention issues. Now, they say the biggest hurdle to child care is physical space.

