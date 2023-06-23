RedBall travelling art project comes to Saskatoon

An international travelling art project is arriving in Saskatoon this weekend.

The RedBall Project has already rolled through Paris, Portland and Calgary, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

It will be on display at different locations around the city from Sunday until Canada Day, the city said.

“With the support of the Business Improvement Districts, we’re thrilled to showcase the RedBall to residents and visitors alike and ‘round’ out the tour on the Traffic Bridge in time for the downtown Canada Day celebrations,” manager of community development Kevin Kitchen said.

The 15-foot RedBall will be moving around the city, making stops at various places, starting at the River Landing Bridge and then travelling to the Broadway Little Stone Stage, Roxy Theatre, Saskatoon School Board Office, Prairie Lily Boat Launch, Delta Bessborough Hotel and ending its stay in the city at the traffic bridge.

The artwork was commissioned by the Placemaker Program, the release said. Additional funding was provided by three city centre business improvement districts and SK Arts.