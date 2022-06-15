Redblacks home opener to feature CF-18 flyover

If you live near Lansdowne Park, heads up!

The Ottawa Redblacks say a pair of CF-18 fighter jets will fly over the stadium at TD Place on Friday ahead of the team’s home opener.

Ottawa’s CFL team is planning a party for the game Friday evening, including performances by Young Petty Stones at the gate before the game and at halftime. Acrobatic aerial performers, face painters, balloon artists, and stilt walkers will be inside at Gate 1 during the game.

The fighter jets will fly over just before kickoff, which is set for around 7:30 p.m.

This is the first full CFL season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Redblacks will play the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, hoping to take revenge for their 19-17 loss last week.

Keep your eyes on the sky as two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will perform a flyover before kick-off. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GlyTmiqdJP