Redblacks QB calls out racism in the CFL and debating no-fare transit in Ottawa: Top five stories this week

The Ottawa Redblacks quarterback calls out racism in the CFL, a violent crime in a popular tourist area and a lack of accessible taxis available in the capital.

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli accused the Canadian Football League of turning a blind eye to racism, after being injured by a vicious hit in a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Masoli is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks after being injured by a hit from Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino. Marino was suspended for four games, including one game for comments made about another player's heritage, which violates the league's code of conduct.

"The worst of it is the vile and disrespectful type of behaviour and racial insults that were made towards me more than once," Masoli said on social media. "In the CFL we say our diversity is our strength, so there should be no place for the racial hate.

“It’s sad that the hate and racist attitudes and racial insults are going to be punished with a slap on the wrist. One game for racial insults is simply not enough in my opinion and hopefully, we can use this to promote growth and change for the better.”

Marino issued an apology through the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday.

"Regarding the commends I made during the game, I regret that I said them, as I now understand their consequences," Marino said. "This was not my intent when speaking on the field, nor is it ever my intent in my day-to-day life. I know I play the game with an edge, and during the game I made an insensitive and culturally stereotypical remark. I now understand this was hurtful to my peers and I hope I can be forgiven for that misunderstanding."

Ottawa police say a bystander attempting to break up a dispute was stabbed downtown this week.

The incident happened at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue Thursday morning. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a man and a woman were involved in an altercation at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday when a third person observed the dispute and attempted to separate the two people.

"The suspect involved in the dispute proceeded to stab the man," police said in a statement.

Police say while the stabbing was an isolated incident, the suspect, identified as Jaycob Mainville, is considered armed and dangerous.

Meantime, police released a short video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter. The shooting happened the evening of June 22 near Séguin and Florette streets, just east of Blair Road. A 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The video shows a black sedan slowing down slightly as it approaches a man wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts on the side of the road. The man appears to approach the passenger side of the car, but quickly crumples to the ground and the car speeds away.

An Ottawa man says there needs to be more incentives available to provide accessible transportation after he was left stranded for seven hours overnight when he could not get either a taxi or a bus ride home.

Michael Lifshitz had arranged for an accessible taxi to pick him up at the Via Rail station after a train trip from Toronto to Ottawa on Saturday.

After two hours of waiting—now past midnight—he made the decision to try to catch the final bus; only to find the cab he’d called was never coming.

“I called to cancel my cab, because I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time trying to come get me and the dispatcher tells me there was no actual call on record for me, so I basically sat two hours waiting for no reason,” he said.

Instead, he headed to Pimisi Station, hoping to bus to his home, but the last bus never game.

Lifshitz was unable to find a hotel room, and spent the night in the lobby trying to find an accessible taxi that could meet him on short notice.

“It boggles my mind that there’s not a single accessible taxi in a city of a million people, and I get it’s the middle of the night, I’m not saying have all of them, but at least have one,” he said.

Meantime, Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren't any accessible taxis operating in Ottawa last weekend.

Dever arrived back in Ottawa on the train from Montreal Sunday night and took OC Transpo to Kanata Centrum, where they planned to call a cab home to Carleton Place.

But Dever, who uses they/them pronouns, says they were told around 11 p.m. the wait for an accessible cab would be at least an hour—if one was available.

The possibility of no-fare transit was a hot topic of conversation in Ottawa this week, after a staff memo said free transit would cost taxpayers between $482 and $930 extra in transit taxes.

Council directed staff to explore the idea of no-fare or further subsidized transit. Staff say conducting an analysis would cost between $700,000 and $900,000.

Staff say the study would look at three options:

No charge fares for all riders. It would cost the average property owner an additional $482 in transit taxes in the first year, while a home assessed at $800,000 would pay an additional $930 in taxes.

Shifting the fare revenue/cost ratio from the current 45/55 to 30/70. That would add an additional $162 to $313 to transit taxes

Eliminate the annual 2.5 per cent increase to fares, adding $11 to $22 to transit taxes.

Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said he was opposed to a tax hike to fund free transit.

"I find this all really perplexing. Nobody in the community is asking for free transit. They’re worried about the cost of the food, they’re worried about the interest rate on their mortgages. Adding $500 to their property tax bill is going to be devastating for many families," he said.

Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney supports the gradual removal of transit fares.

"One way of encouraging transit use is to reduce significantly and eventually remove transit fares which we currently demand of riders. We could start with eliminating fares for certain groups of riders such as those on OW/ODSP."

The Ottawa Senators signed star forward Claude Giroux, one of the most significant free agent signings in franchise history.

Giroux, 34, signed a three-year, US$19.5-million contract with the Senators at the start of the NHL’s free agency period on Wednesday.

Giroux, who went to high school in Ottawa and spends his summers here, told TSN he's excited at the prospect of playing at home.

"When the idea was to come back home and play for the Sens, I didn’t look back after that,” Giroux said. “It’s a young group that’s very exciting. A lot of talent, guys that like to work hard and compete."