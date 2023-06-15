Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
"There's a lot of leaders on this team and I know they want to win more than anything and give these fans something to cheer about," said head coach Bob Dyce.
The Redblacks take on the Calgary Stampeders with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.
Even more important than getting that first win—the team is also hoping to break a home game losing streak. The Redblacks haven't won at home since Sept. 28, 2021 against Edmonton. Going back to 2019, Ottawa has only two wins in 25 games at home.
Be sure to keep an eye to the sky as two CF-18 Hornets from 3 Wing Bagotville will do a fly-by past the stadium just before kick-off.
With quarterback Jeremiah Masoli still out with a leg injury, Nick Arbuckle will make his second straight start.
The team also wants you to come hungry and try out the WOW Item of the Game—a doughnut fried chicken sandwich.
Fried chicken sandwich...but make it with a ��
Tomorrow's @tdplace_Levy WOW Item of the Game approved by @RichieLeone15.
�� Pure Food Eatery by Gate 6 pic.twitter.com/eoxEeSTAoP
