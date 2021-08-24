Redblacks to require proof of vaccination or negative test at TD Place

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment (OSEG) says it will soon require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend events at TD Place, including Ottawa Redblacks games.

In a statement Monday, OSEG said that starting Sept. 12, all visitors to TD Place 12 and older will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test to gain access to ticketed events. Employees and event staff must also adhere to this policy.

For 67’s games, fans must be fully vaccinated under Ontario Hockey League policy.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, one must have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before the event, OSEG said. A negative test result cannot be any more than 48 hours old.

"Rapid antigen screening tests are available at most pharmacies. Guests will be responsible for covering the cost of their own tests. Rapid antigen and PCR tests are both accepted," OSEG says.

Children not eligible to be vaccinated will have to complete the health screening questionnaire and those who cannot be vaccinated for an approved medical reason must have a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before the event or game.

Masks will still be required at all events, but can be removed for eating and drinking in one's seat.

OSEG said it is still working out the details of how visitors can provide proof of vaccination.

"As you can appreciate, with a lack of a digital tool/electronic vaccine passport provided by government agencies, this is a difficult process. We are working hard and will do our very best to implement a process that is as user-friendly as possible," the company said on its website. "We’re still working out the details and more information will follow in early September. Given the unpredictability of COVID-19, we also anticipate that our process will evolve and refine over time."

OSEG says if someone refuses to follow the vaccination policy or present a negative test, they will not be allowed to attend events and could have their tickets forfeited.

The Redblacks play their home opener on Saturday, but this policy will not yet be in effect. The first home game where proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required will be Sept. 22.

OSEG is the latest sports ownership group to announce a vaccination policy. The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday morning they would require vaccinations or negative tests for fans. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Maple Leafs, Raptors and Argonauts, announced a similar policy earlier this month.

The Ottawa Senators have yet to announce a vaccination policy.