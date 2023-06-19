Redcliff man faces multiple charges after gun fired at police
A Redcliff, Alberta man has been charged after shots were fired at police early Friday evening.
Officers responded to a report of an assault and theft at a property in Redcliff. They say they located a suspect, who resisted arrest and fired a gun at them, at 7 p.m .
The suspect then went into a camper on the property, while police contained the area and an emergency response team was dispatched, police said in a release.
More gunshots were heard coming from the trailer.
At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
No one was injured.
Jonathan Andrew Kearney, 32, faces the following charges
- Discharge firearm with intent;
- Discharge firearm while being reckless;
- Twelve other weapon/firearm offences;
- Resisting arrest;
- Fail to comply with release conditions; and
- Breach of conditional sentence order.
Kearney appeared before a judge and was remanded into custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Medicine Hat.
