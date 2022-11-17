Redden to be inducted into Senators Ring of Honour

Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden will be the first player inducted into the club's Ring of Honour.

The Senators announced the former NHL all-star defenceman would be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Dec. 12.

Redden was informed of the honour during a coaches meeting by former teammate Chris Phillips and general manager Pierre Dorion.

"Oh my God. That's a huge honour, I appreciate that," Redden said.

"That's a huge honour and something I'm very proud of. Being a Senator, it's something I'm very proud of."

Dorion added, "I think people forget quickly how good Wade was and what he brought to this team."

Proudly donning the #Sens jersey for 838 games, he helped set the benchmark for what leadership and success meant on and off the ice in Ottawa.



Wade Redden becomes the first player to be inducted to the Ring of Honour on Dec. 12

#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/lYMzWQSIZD

Redden was acquired by the Senators in January 1996. He played 11 seasons in Ottawa, suiting up for 838 games. Redden had 410 points with the Senators.

He did work with CHEO and the Ottawa Senators 65 Roses Sports Club. Redden also launched "Wade's World", allowing CHEO kids to watch a game in a suite.

The 45-year-old native of Lloydminster, Sask. retired in 2014 after playing 1,023 regular-season NHL games with Ottawa, the New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

Redden returned to the Senators in July as a player development coach.

"Young guys are coming in and you're the benchmark. That first pass, players like Wade Redden, we can't have enough of those," Phillips said.

The Senators host Anaheim on Dec. 12. Tickets are sale now.

The Sens and the player honouring committee introduced the Ring of Honour in 2016. The late Bryan Murray was the first person inducted to the ring.