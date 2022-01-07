Redeployment plan in place to maintain region's critical services

Some regional staff have already started taking on other roles due to sick-calls related to COVID-19.

During the Region of Waterloo’s weekly COVID-19 update Friday morning, the region’s chief administration officer said the spread of Omicron has started to impact staffing levels

“We are experiencing staff needing to take time off,” said Bruce Lauckner.

Lauckner then publicly thanked some regional staff members “who have stepped up and said ‘yes I’ll go and do laundry at Sunnyside’ or ‘I’ll volunteer at a shelter.”

Regional officials issued a release Friday afternoon that said there are “minimal impacts” to services across the entire organization at the moment.

But officials noted they expect levels of service “may see impacts” in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

“Contingency plans are in place and staff may be redeployed to maintain levels of critical services for residents,” the release stated. “Critical services include Sunnyside Long Term Care Home, transit, waste collection, winter maintenance, and water services.”

The release also said “notice of service disruptions will be shared in advance whenever possible.”

The Region of Waterloo employs 3,700 staff, and a spokesperson says approximately 180 of them have tested positive or are isolating as result of being exposed to COVID-19.