Redevelopment of CKHA's Wallaceburg site gets approval for next stage of planning

The renewal of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s (CKHA) Wallaceburg Site is taking another step forward.

The Ministry of Health approved the organization’s Stage 1: Proposal Submission in the next phase of the redevelopment project.

Approval of the Stage 1 submission indicates the organization can move to Stage 2: Functional Program in the planning process.

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton celebrated the announcement at the site on Friday.

“More than a decade ago, I stood shoulder-to-shoulder with residents in Wallaceburg to save this Hospital,” said McNaughton. “This investment ensures our community will have access to the quality health care services we need now and for years to come.”

Today’s announcement marks CKHA moving forward with Stage 2 planning in the next phase of the redevelopment project.

During Stage 2 of the process, detailed design planning will take place where the design is refined and plans, specifications and estimates are created. This stage will include significant community engagement outputs and cost build up estimates including a commitment to supporting the local share of costs.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to program and service delivery at our Wallaceburg Site and reiterates CKHA’s mission, One Team – Two Sites: Serving Chatham and Rural Kent,” said Alan Wildeman, Board Chair CKHA.

The design planning for this phase of the project will focus on the Emergency Department and Medical Beds, Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory at CKHA’s Wallaceburg Site.

Following submission of the Stage 2 planning documents, the proposed project will require Ministry approval to move forward to the next stage.

“We are so pleased to celebrate another exciting milestone in the renewal of our Wallaceburg Site,” said Lori Marshall, president and CEO, CKHA. “This site means a great deal to patients and families in Wallaceburg and the surrounding area; each step in this multi-phase plan brings us closer to ensuring the delivery of safe, high quality care at this site for years to come.”

With a renewed focus on the Wallaceburg Site, the redevelopment project began with approval of the Replacement Power Plant Project from the Ministry of Health in spring 2018 to replace essential infrastructure with a total project cost estimated at $8.1 million.

The province’s grant of up to $7.3 million funding went towards the construction of a new power plant to replace aging equipment with new boilers, generators and electrical distribution equipment. The balance of the project cost is funded through hospital funds allocated for investment in this project. Completion of the Replacement Power Plant Project is expected to occur in early 2022.

“We know this site is important to many in the surrounding community and has played a significant role in the provision of local health services,” said Wildeman. “We are thrilled to take this next step in the redevelopment of our Wallaceburg Site and look forward to a future of enhanced health care delivery for our patients and families.”

Officials say CKHA’s Wallaceburg Site continues to focus on the community’s emerging needs with the current services: