Redevelopment of The Boathouse in Victoria Park underway
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The long-awaited redevelopment of a restaurant and patio in the heart of Kitchener’s Victoria Park has officially begun.
After a delay in the project, work on The Boathouse is underway. Fencing is up as of Monday at the former lakeside restaurant and music venue.
Constructions crews could also be seen working the site.
Walkinshaw Holdings, the group selected to take over operations of The Boathouse, plans to expand the property’s patio and upgrade the interior.
The business has been closed since 2019.
-
Guelph police seize over $800K in drugs along with semi-automatic handgunGuelph police said two men were placed under arrest after a haul of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in the Royal City.
-
'Just sit back and enjoy the show': Sask. skies to come alive with celestial events in AugustIf you’re looking for a free nighttime activity, you’re in luck because the skies are going to be unleashing some natural wonders in the coming weeks.
-
70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlordA Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.
-
Flag raising at city hall kicks off Pride Fest 2023 in WindsorThe raising of the Pride flag at city hall Wednesday afternoon officially kicked off Pride Fest in Windsor.
-
Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesAn annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.
-
Day 2 of RIFFA sees screening of film dealing with domestic violenceA new series was launched on Wednesday afternoon at the Regina Public Library’s film theatre, as part of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA).
-
Driver of Tesla that passed scene of fatal Surrey hit-and-run urged to come forward in hopes car captured video evidenceMounties in Surrey are looking for the driver of a Tesla that passed the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend, saying the car's camera may have captured video of the crash or its aftermath.
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in BarrieOne person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaignA group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.