Redevelopment of The Boathouse in Victoria Park underway

The long-awaited redevelopment of a restaurant and patio in the heart of Kitchener’s Victoria Park has officially begun.

After a delay in the project, work on The Boathouse is underway. Fencing is up as of Monday at the former lakeside restaurant and music venue.

Constructions crews could also be seen working the site.

Walkinshaw Holdings, the group selected to take over operations of The Boathouse, plans to expand the property’s patio and upgrade the interior.

The business has been closed since 2019.