Redevelopment plans for downtown Sudbury hotel fall through

It appears a planned redevelopment of an old, decrepit hotel in downtown Sudbury into low-income housing has fallen through.

CTV News has learned the North Bay developers, who had plans to invest $5-million into cleaning up the old Ledo Hotel on Elgin Street, are now out.

The building's owner, George Soule, said the building, along with adjacent lots and properties, is up for sale again for $1.1 million.

A local councillor said Soule is now working with the city to turn the place into affordable housing.