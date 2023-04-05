Redevelopment projects continue to reshape HRM

A major transformation is currently underway in Dartmouth, N.S., near the toll plaza of the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge.

“If you skip forward 10 years, Wyse Road is going to be unrecognizable from what it is now,” said HRM Councillor Sam Austin. “It will be a forest of high-rises coming off the bridge.”

Two high-rises are now under construction.

A third tower is also planned for the location attached to the Zatzman Sportsplex parking lot.

Austin said the new buildings will bring a combination of commercial and residential space.

“Basically, it’s uptown Dartmouth in the making,” said Austin.

Meanwhile, in downtown Halifax, HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray tells CTV News the redevelopment of the Cogswell Interchange is now in the latter stages of the first of three phases.

“It is one of the biggest city building projects in the history of Nova Scotia,” said Spray. “The project is still progressing as planned and we are continuing to monitor the contractor’s progress and the schedule.”

The target for completion is the fall of 2025.

Several key milestones were reached over the past several months, including the opening of three detour roads and the removal of a massive section of the overpass.

“Over the summer, we will begin to see completion of the new roads starting to take shape, as well as the start of Granville Park in the fall,” said Spray, who added traffic in the area has not been great, but not as bad as originally feared.

Austin said traffic congestion is not uncommon with all major redevelopment projects, however, he’s hopeful it will be minimal as the work continues.