Redevelopment proposed at site of Cambridge Hotel on Pembina Highway

A proposed development on Pembina Highway could see the Cambridge Hotel demolished and replaced with a residential apartment building.

Development firm Richard Wintrup held a virtual open house on Thursday evening to answer questions about its plans for the site of the Cambridge Hotel, located at 1022 Pembina Highway.

According to Richard Wintrup, the redevelopment would see the site of the Cambridge Hotel and beer vendor redeveloped into a six-storey multi-family residential building with 87 mixed one-and two-bedroom apartments.

The redevelopment would include 38 underground parking spaces and 40 exterior parking spaces. The firm said it believes this will be adequate parking for the site, as it anticipates many residents of the building will use rapid transit and other active transportation options.

During the open house, the development firm said it expects the redevelopment would ease traffic in the area with the elimination of the beer vendor and beverage room.

This comes after the news that The Original Pancake House that has been on Pembina Highway since 1958 has been closed, and the land and building have been sold to Vic’s Fruit Market.

On Thursday, the Richard Wintrup firm said it will be reviewing the feedback from the community and city on the Cambridge Hotel redevelopment, and will be submitting an application in the next few months.

Once the application has been submitted to the city, it said there will be a community committee hearing where residents will be able to vote on the project.

If approved, Richard Wintrup expects the project to begin construction in spring or summer of 2022. It is scheduled to take about 24 months to complete.

Richard Wintrup is holding another virtual open house on Saturday. People can register to participate online.