Redirecting millions to fight poverty delayed by council’s 'lame duck' status

Hard hit by the pandemic, local agencies that combat poverty may be in line for some pandemic relief funding — but not until after this fall’s municipal election.

A city council committee has expressed support for redirecting $2.9 million from the London Community Recovery Network (LCRN) Pandemic Relief Fund (for businesses) towards addressing some of the social impacts.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has greatly exacerbated existing social challenges, including fellow Londoners who are experiencing poverty and living unsheltered,” explained Coun. Maureen Cassidy in a letter to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC).

At Tuesday’s SPPC meeting she emphasized to colleagues that her motion would not be binding.

“This is really just advice, a friendly suggestion that we will be giving to the next council that takes office on November 14,” says Cassidy. “We are ‘lame duck’ unfortunately, and so we can’t direct this funding as of now.”

Five of the 15 members of city council are not seeking re-election, so earlier this month council entered a “lame duck” period that limits to its powers and ability to spend money.

Cassidy urged city staff and community groups to use the next two-and-a-half months to developing strategies to utilize the funding — pending the next council’s approval.

“The spirit of this direction [is] that civic administration work directly with the community so they come forward with collaborative and cooperative approaches to how we address some of the problems London is facing,” Cassidy says.