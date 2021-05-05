REDress Day draws attention to violence against Indigenous women, girls

A virtual ceremony was held Wednesday to mark REDress Day, a day to honour Indigenous women and girls who have survived, as well as those lost to violence.

Atlohsa Family Healing Services is asking London-area residents "to reflect and act on the roles and responsibilities of every government, institution, organization, business and individual, to protect Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit Peoples. "

Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit Peoples face disproportionately high rates of sexual, gender-based and domestic violence.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit People (MMIWG2S) report was published nearly two years ago, with more than 200 calls to action to change systemic violence.

But not enough has changed, and Atlohsa says it is only through working together that community healing and changes to the systems that perpetuate this violence can be strengthened and supported.

In addition, the organization is calling for more investment in shelter facilities and safe spaces, as well as harm reduction practices and education.