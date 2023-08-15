Reduced lanes planned for Oxford Street West as construction set to begin

Reduced lanes will be in effect for a section of Oxford Street West starting Wednesday as work on the Platt’s Lane Infrastructure Renewal Project gets underway.

According to the City of London, the underground and infrastructure work will see Oxford Street West reduced to one lane in each direction through the Platt’s Lane/Woodward Avenue intersection. Platt’s Lane itself will be closed during construction.

The work is expected to last until early October, with minor clean-up work and asphalt paving planned for spring 2024.

Drivers can expect delays through the area, and the city advises motorists to use alternate routes when possible, and to zipper merge in order to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area.

One eastbound and one westbound transit stop to the west of Platt’s Lane/Woodward Avenue will be closed for the duration of the project.

According to the city, the Platt’s Lane Infrastructure Renewal Project will see Platt’s Lane from Cherryhill Place to Oxford Street West replace aging infrastructure and will add a new upgraded watermain, sanitary and storm sewer.