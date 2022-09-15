'Reduced severe collisions by 38 per cent': City council votes to expand red light camera program

Regina City Council has decided to go ahead with expanding the city’s red light camera program.

The program will now see those who do not come to a complete stop for a right turn on a red light, also known as a rolling stop, be targeted as well.

Currently there are three red light cameras in Regina, at the intersections of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive. Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive and at Albert Street and Parliament Avenue.

The cameras were turned on last October, just to gather statistics. At Albert and Parliament where the speed limit is 50 km/h, 43,944 motorists were travelling between 50 and 60 km/hr. Nearly 3,000 more were going between 60 and 70 km/hr and some even faster than that.

Mayor Sandra Masters spoke with CTV Morning Live Regina on Thursday and said they know this program has already seen positive results and made city streets safer.

“It would seem that the [current] red light cameras have reduced severe collisions by 38 per cent since they’ve been installed, so obviously we’d be hoping for some similar results with the expansion of the program,” Masters said.

City council has also asked administration to approach the province and ask them to amend the Traffic Safety Act so the city itself can then hand out tickets for those caught on the cameras speeding through the intersection, even when the traffic light is green.

When asked about the cost for the city and if the program loses more money than it makes the city, Masters was quick to answer that it is still a wise decision to expand simply because it improves public safety.

“I think whenever we’re looking at traffic safety which is one of the responsibilities between Regina police, SGI and our traffic team yes it is [a good investment],” Masters said.

“You’re trying to change behaviour to try and create safer roads, whether that be for vehicles, cyclists or specifically pedestrians.”