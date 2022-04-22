Reducing wait times for eye surgeries: Alberta to use chartered surgical facilities in Edmonton, Calgary

The province says Alberta Health Services (AHS) will be using chartered surgical facilities in Edmonton and Calgary to provide 35,000 cataract and other eye procedures this coming year, 25 per cent more than last year.

The initiative was announced on Friday, with the UCP sayingit hopesthe move will drive down wait times.

"Performing these ophthalmological surgeries in community clinics frees up operating room space in hospitals to provide more complex surgeries, including complex cataract and retinal procedures, plus ear, nose and throat surgeries," said a news release.

Money to use chartered facilities comes from the $133 million for the Alberta Surgical Initiative (over three years) announced in Budget 2022.

The UCP also said Friday a new independent surgical recovery lead has been established to "oversee, track and provide dedicated focus and rigour to surgical recovery."

The government says the new lead will keep them and also AHS "on task and accountable" to ensure people get better surgical care faster, based on recommended wait times.

“We need to build both public and private surgical capacity and reduce wait times. Utilizing private clinics in Calgary and Edmonton for ophthalmological surgeries, particularly cataract surgeries, will free up space for other surgeries in AHS facilities," said Minister of Health Jason Copping.

"The new surgical recovery lead will support our work with stakeholders to complete all postponed surgeries as quickly as possible and help develop innovative approaches to reducing wait times to clinically acceptable levels."