'Reel Stories' film festival taking over Barrie theatre this weekend

The Barrie Film Festival is back this weekend for its first entire in-person festival since the start of the pandemic.

The group is holding what it is calling its 'Reel Stories' Film Festival. It features nine films from around the world, including Canada. They are all fact-based, either documentary style or inspired by true stories.

"We've got a lot of stories that are going to get people talking," says Claudine Benoit, the film festival's executive director. "A lot of them are inspiring people featured in the films. There's some adventure; there are all kinds of things, and the response has been really, really positive."

After operating through online and hybrid versions over the last two years, this festival marks the first entire in-person festival since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just a great opportunity to enjoy films again with each other," says Benoit. "It's great to reconnect with people, see our volunteers again, see our regular audience members and some new faces. The interest has been great for the films."

It is taking place at the Galaxy Cinemas on Commerce Drive. After two years of many people isolating themselves from the theatre, Benoit is thrilled to be back.

"I sort of stood in and listened to the audience at the beginning of one of our films and just to hear people laughing together also, there's just nothing like it, getting together to collectively enjoy a film," she says. "I mean, we've been watching films on the small screen for such a long time, so here at the Galaxy, it's like 'Wow'!"

While the theatre accepts full capacity, the film festival leaves one seat in between each group for extra peace of mind.

The festival runs through to Sunday. For more information, you can click here.