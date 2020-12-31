People are preparing to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year with some reframed resolutions.

"Fresh start," Waterloo resident Dave Howes said. "Go in with a positive attitude and enjoy life."

Howes said he's going into 2021 with a new perspective.

"Last year was to work more, so it's probably a bit of the opposite, really," he said. "Taking time for myself and doing what you enjoy and what you love and get outside more."

The Good Riddance 2020 survey conducted by Bromwich + Smith shows four in five Canadians will make a resolution this year.

"When you're cooped up and you're alone and you're stuck in this place, you start to think about what can I do to make things better for myself," vice president Shawn Stack said.

Stack said many goals this year are focused on gratitude.

"We get caught up in the hustle and bustle of our lives that we forget the little things and that, of course, moves into having a family reunion, being able to see this people who we've been unable to see," he said.

The survey said the top resolution was supporting small and local businesses. Other popular resolutions include appreciating the little things in life, living more frugally, being kinder to oneself and others, and exploring in their own backyard.

"It's a restart of your emotional state, it's a restart of your financial state and restart of our commitment back to our community," Stack said.

Locals are calling 2021 a year of hope after 2020 derailed a lot of plans.