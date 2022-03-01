Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues

The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.

“It's because of COVID and that's also from verbal abuse and emotional abuse,” said SMHA referee-in-chief Clint Joyes.

“A hockey game can’t go without officials.”

SMHA has also had more than 100 “no-shows” this season due COVID-19. A typical number would be 20.

“Instead of three referees, there’s two for the game. Sometimes we have to go with one person,” Joyes said.

Hockey Sask also reports a shortfall of more than 800 officials from two years ago.

“We've been definitely overloaded with games a little bit this year, working two to three times a week on the weekend, and games during the week too," said Austin Normand, who refs games from U15 to junior hockey.

Nomand says a contributing factor to people not wanting to come back is the negative comments refs receive from the bench and stands.

“They don't feel like they want to be on the ice and have to listen to the things that are said some nights,” he said.

Joyes said the SMHA is starting to enforce stronger discipline to help remove negative comments directed at officials.

“They're dealt with severely, which means either suspensions or even lifetime suspensions,” he said.

To retain and recruit officials and official coaches, Hockey Sask is launching its “Our Game Needs You” campaign this summer.

SMHA is also looking at paying a percentage of registration fees for first to third-year officials.