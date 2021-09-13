Refuse to wear a mask? Don't come to vote in some provinces, Elections Canada warns

Some voters who arrive to their polling station without a mask or who refuse to wear a mask will be turned away from the polls, Elections Canada warns.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Elections Canada said anyone who refuses to wear a mask “will be refused entry to the polling station” in the provinces and territories with an active indoor mask mandate.

Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon and Nunavut do not currently require residents to wear a mask indoors.

In these provinces, mandatory masks will still be enforced at polling stations where “the landlord leasing the space to Elections Canada” requires mask wearing.

In the other provinces, those who refuse to wear a mask are encouraged to apply for a mail-in ballot. The deadline to apply is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. local time.

Voters who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons are also encouraged to vote by mail, but will not be turned away from a polling station and will not required to show proof of medical exemption, with the exception of Alberta schools, where school boards require proof of an exemption.

Elections Canada added that all election workers, candidates and candidates’ representatives “will be required to wear masks to lead by example and maintain the safest environment possible for electors and workers.”

At the polling station, physical distancing requirements will be enforced. There will be single-use pencils and hand sanitizer.

Workers will be regularly wiping down the voting stations, so Elections Canada warns there may be “very minor” delays to vote.