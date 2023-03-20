Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
The funeral for constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan will take place at Rogers Place at 1 p.m.
The Edmonton Police Service and the families are finalizing the details, including for the funeral procession.
On Tuesday, the constables will be moved from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home.
"The public is encouraged to show support by lining the procession route if they wish," EPS said in a news release.
- Start: 7007- 116 Street NW
- East on Belgravia Rd/71 Ave NW
- South on 113 St
- East on 61 Ave NW
- South on 91 St
- East on 58 Ave NW
- South on 90 St
- East on 56 Ave NW
- South on 89 St
- End: 5311- 91 Street NW
Officers Ryan and Jordan were shot and killed early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment suite in Inglewood.
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as their cause of death this past weekend.
