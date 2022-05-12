Regina airport conducting fire training Thursday

The fire department at the Regina airport is conducting live-fire training from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The airport said large plumes of smoke may be visible as a result, in a tweet.

The smoke will be from controlled burns that are well away from runways and the terminal.