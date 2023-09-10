Regina airport hopes new runway lights at YQR will improve landing conditions for pilots

Regina's International Airport is installing improved navigational lighting on its main runway.

The improvements are part of the $26 million runway improvement project currently underway at YQR.

The lights will help aircraft during less than ideal weather conditions.

The airport authority hopes the improvements will lead to fewer instances of flights being unable to land in Regina.

“Lighting is truly a navigational aid and we are essentially mirroring the same type of lighting system we have on the north side which is a higher performing lighting system. Now they’ll be the same on both sides,” James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority told CTV News.

“What this means for you as a member of the public is when you’re landing here – on your WestJet plane or your Air Canada plane when you have inclement weather – you get better conditions, meaning a better chance of using that runway based on the ability of a pilot to land.”

Residents who live or work near the airport should notice the lighting project as it gets underway.

“Those driving on Lewvan will inevitably notice some new light poles erected to support the new lighting system for our main runway,” Bogusz added.

They expect to have the lighting installed by the end of October.