Regina airport makes changes to shops with emphasis on local brands

The Regina airport is making changes to its shops and restaurants with an emphasis on popular local brands. Travellers will be able to experience Regina while passing through the airport terminal.

Local retailer Brick + Mortar has been brought in to market Regina’s iconic local brands.

“This location just carries some of those bigger brands from the warehouse district and downtown just in the airport where people can easily grab them when flying out or flying to the city,” said Janis Procyk of Brick + Mortar.

The move is part of a big change to food and retail at the Regina airport. The Tim Horton’s at the door will soon incorporate a restaurant from upstairs.

“We have a full service restaurant coming to the main floor. We previously had a Brioche Doree upstairs. It’s moving downstairs and offers a full line-up of coffee and breakfast and lunch and supper,” said Justin Reves, manager of customer experience and marketing at the Regina Airport Authority.

Some space is being vacated to make way for new retail opportunities. Connie McLeod spent two decades operating Rumour Handcraft Gallery at the airport. She has relocated to a strip mall on Rae Street, just off Gordon Road.

“Business was good for people who are travelling and not so much for people in the city and so my business has more than doubled here,” she said.

The new location features the city’s first pop-up gallery for emerging artists.

“I’ve really liked it. I’ve been having some good luck here,” said Erickka Patmore, a visual artist.

The changes appear to be paying off. There has been a strong increase in retail sales at the airport as air traffic resumes to near normal levels and travellers take advantage of new services inside the terminal.