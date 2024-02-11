Regina art exhibit puts 94 calls to action on display

For reconciliation educator Susan Beaudin, the images covering the walls of the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre are much more than just art – they’re an acknowledgement of a shameful history.

“It asks students to learn about the 94 calls to action and do a depiction of it from their own way of thinking about it,” Beaudin explained.

The artwork was originally created in 2018 by the staff and students of Balcarres Community School led by teacher Michele Schwab and Indigenous artist Holly Yuzicapi.

The works depicted the 94 calls to action, released by the National Truth and Reconciliation Committee in 2015.

“So not only did they have to talk about the calls to action, what it meant in terms of reconciliation, and make the picture and they did an awesome job,” Beaudin said.

The artwork found its way on to the walls of the Neil Balkwill Centre thanks to a pastor who works with Beaudin to try and mend relationships between the Catholic Church and Indigenous people.

“Truth and reconciliation is something that is an ongoing reality and its not [a] just and one and done thing. So the art exhibit is part of that outreach,” said Reverend John Weckend of the Archdiocese of Regina.

Rev. Weckend was approached by a parishioner who had attended an event featuring the artwork. He then pitched the idea to the church’s urban committee.

He explained that as a representative of the archdiocese, it is incredibly important to acknowledge the role that the church played in operating the residential school system.

“I think a lot of non-indigenous people feel that this is kind of a one and done thing, that the commission reported about that and the pope has visited Canada, so it’s over and done with,” the reverend explained.

The feature will be on display throughout the month of February, which also happens to be Indigenous storytelling month.

“We don’t want to be known as just going to a residential school,” Beaudin said. “We have lives after residential school and it’s really important for people to see that and not always call us survivors.”

There are three more upcoming events at the centre which are intended to showcase the art and open up a conversation about reconciliation which all feature guest speakers.