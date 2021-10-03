Regina author pens inspirational book for others with disabilities

A Regina author is inspiring others living with disabilities with his new book.

Albert Kienle was diagnosed with cerebral palsy early in his life, but his parents were determined to give him a normal life on the farm in Quill Lake.

Impacting his speech patterns and mobility skills, Kienle attended the one-room school house, drove every tractor necessary and got his driver’s license.

While he attended school with his siblings and held his own on the farm, he wasn’t able to participate in games at school – which lead him to books.

"When I talk it is not easy, but when I write it's a whole new ball game," said the 74-year-old author.

The Potter’s Hands Inspirational Poems: Life Viewed from a Wheelchair was released in August and has sold more than 200 copies, which is more than Kienle said he ever could have imagined.

An autobiographical recollection of his life, Kienle tells his story through poems and stories, although he considers himself more of a writer than a poet.

The poems date back to the 90s and were preserved in a homemade book before they were published.

Kienle said writing the poems was therapeutic allowing him to heal his heart and mind.

“[There’s] something about a poem it can go deeper than anything else," said Kienle.

Reading these poems brings back the feelings of anger and hurt during the difficult time that inspired the writing, and reminds Kienle of how faith and expression helpedhim through it.

"It was a hard time and I’m glad I was able to put my heart and my mind on paper. It helped me to heal," said Kienle.

While the book is a story of his disability, Kienle acknowledges everyone has their own struggles, but talking about your struggles helps others.

He wants people to know they shouldn't give up despite the ups and downs of living with a disability.

"There is a better day, it might be tomorrow or it might not be tomorrow, but there is a new day and people can have hope," he said. “Don’t give up on your dreams and on God.”

In addition to inspiring others, Kienle said he wanted to create a memento for his family to cherish forever.

The book is available on Amazon, or from Heavenly Handmade and Coles at the Northgate Mall.