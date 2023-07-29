Regina Band Camp premieres concert at University of Regina theatre
This year, the Saskatchewan Band Association celebrates its 40th anniversary, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Regina Band Camp.
More than 3,000 youth, ages 11 to 17, attended the band camp over the years.
It took a lot of hard work and passion for musicians to create a final concert.
"We had only three to four days to practice all of these," said Noah French, one of the musicians. "So it's been stressful doing that, but I think it will come out really good."
To mark the anniversary, the band tie-dyed shirts for all the kids and included the premiere of Follow the First Wind by Saskatchewan composer, Paul Suchan.
"We helped compose a band piece, so we will perform it today," said Mathis Chu, one of the musicians, on Friday.
For the younger generation, it's an excellent opportunity to communicate, work, and spend time together.
"You should see how many people have met new friends ... and they've just built their band community even bigger," said Julie Atter, co-coordinator of the Saskatchewan Band Association and Regina Band Camp.
