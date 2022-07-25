Regina-based company helping remove infected elm trees across Sask.

A Regina-based company has been contracted to remove and dispose of elm trees infected with Dutch elm disease in communities across Saskatchewan.

Beginning this summer, survey contractors will be in these areas marking trees for removal. Northern Tree Co. Inc. will then follow up with the removal of infected trees in the fall and early winter.

Balcarres

Estevan

Indian Head

Melfort

Moose Jaw

Regina

Tisdale

Wolseley

"Dutch elm disease is an ongoing concern for Saskatchewan residents and wildlife," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said in a news release.

The ministry is reminding residents it’s illegal to use, transport, store or buy elm firewood and to not prune elms between April 1 to August 31.

