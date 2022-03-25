Regina basketball coach marks 50th year on the sideline

A well known Regina basketball coach has been mentoring local youths for more than 50 years.

Marcel Dubord started coaching in 1970/71 when he graduated from Archbishop M.C. O’Neill Catholic High School.

“It was a long time ago,” Dubord said.

Over the years, he has coached at multiple high schools across Regina and with community groups.

Dubord also won a number of championships and received a few awards including the Regina High Schools Athletic Association (RHSAA) Award of Merit in 2014, the Fred Frolick Spirit of the Game Award in 2013, and the Sask. Sport Volunteer Award in 1997.

Dubord said there was a time when he was coaching five teams at once.

“That stuff that involved a lot of kids, that’s probably 60-70 kids in one season that you’re having an impact on their lives,” he said. “I don’t know if you feel like a hero, I just enjoy doing it, that’s all.”

A number of players he has coached have moved on to play basketball at the university level, playing for teams like the University of Regina Cougars.

According to Dubord, it’s great to see what his players end up doing with their lives and careers, adding he sometimes runs into them at games.

“We’ve had some show up in the gym that I didn’t expect and all of a sudden they have a niece or nephew playing and they arrive at the bench and I don’t recognize them because I haven’t seen them in 20 years,” Dubord said. “They’ve all grown up a lot.”

His current junior girl’s team at Miller Comprehensive High School helped Dubord finish his 50th year coaching on a high note, by winning a city championship.

“This particular group of kids were exceptional in terms of coming to proactive, working hard and working hard every day. We had a lot of fun,” he added.

The Miller Marauders players told CTV News that they loved working with Dubord, calling him a great coach.

Grade 10 student Olivia Leonard said Dubord makes the game fun and is fun to be around.

“He’s probably one of the best,” she said.

Grade 9 student Renee Dauphinias said Dubord genuinely cares about his relationships with his team.

“To think he’s been coaching longer than my parents have been alive, that just shows how much he knows the game,” she said.

Dubord said he tries to teach everyone he coaches about self-confidence, teamwork and leadership, but there is one lesson he hopes stays with the students.

“I always say you have to be a good loser to be a good winner and that’s something we certainly believe in,” he said.

It is unclear if Dubord will keep coaching or officially retire after his 50th season.