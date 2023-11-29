Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department says
A fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city’s fire department.
Members of Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to the blaze at 980 Dewdney Ave around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Crews worked for several hours to get the fire under control. Significant damage, including a partially collapsed roof, was reported on the building’s north side.
Fire investigators later determined that the fire was deliberately set.
“RFPS continues to work closely with Regina Police Service (RPS) on this incident,” a city news release read.
“As it is an open RPS investigation, Regina Fire & Protective Services will not comment further.”
The blaze led to extended road closures in the area for the majority of the day on Tuesday.
RFPS Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt told CTV News that due to the nature of the business – the battery depot fire posed additional risks for first responders and residents.
“Not just the batteries but also just being an industrial shop. There’s other chemicals and petroleum contents within the structure that accelerate a fire quickly,” he said.
