Regina Beach recovering after major weekend storm

Regina Beach residents are in clean-up mode after a storm rolled through on Sunday evening.

“It was awful. I have never seen waves like that,” said Hailie Blenkinsop, the manager of Power Rentals.

There’s no official weather station at Regina Beach, though the same storm system brought 119 km/h winds in Assiniboia and 109 km/h winds in Yellow Grass.

“We got a little storm at first, and then it passed over,” said Blenkinsop. “And then more clouds came rolling in and that’s when we got the worst of it.”

The storm left damage behind across the town. Trees were downed, boats were lifted and docks were moved.

One worker said he saw waves that were at least six-feet tall.

“I have seen everything from ripped apart docks, torn in half, to docks in the middle of the lake. I have also seen a number of boats capsized in the water,” said Izak Wozniak, an employee at Power Rentals

The Aquatic Adventure, which is a floating playground, normally sits 60 feet out in the water. After the storm, it was left on shore.

“Our anchors are about 20-25,000 pounds, plus the pieces of all the blown up parts, so we are roughly looking at 30,000 pounds that got moved,” said Steph Baer, the co-owner of Sask. Aquatic Adventures.

Baer said their kayak and paddle board rental shop was also destroyed after a tree hit the building.

“We had a tree that was completely uprooted and came down on our shed,” said Baer. “It completely crumbled our whole shed and operations.”

Saskatchewan Parks has been hard at work cleaning up the beach over the last two days, but expects to be out for a few more days cleaning up.

“I am blown away by how much leaf litter and deadfall there was,” said Steven Abbott, the protected areas planner for Saskatchewan Parks, Culture and Sport. “We brought it up off the beach so that the beach is usable and now we are in the process where we can make the beach pretty again.”

Though the storm forced everyone inside, the community was quick to help out anyway they could.

“Right after the storm, people were out seeing how they could pitch in and help,” said Baer. “I know everyone was stopping by each other's houses, picking up branches and trees. It was really heartfelt to see all the support from the community.”