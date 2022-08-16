Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'

A Regina-born actor will be making her superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this week, playing the lead role in "She Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk, as she works as an attorney in New York City.

Maslany was born in Regina and graduated from Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, according to her IMDB page. She performed at the Globe Theatre in Regina from 2003 to 2007 in several stage productions.

She gained critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award for her multi-role performance in the science fiction thriller series Orphan Black. Maslany appeared in supporting roles in television series such as Heartland, Being Erica and Parks and Recreation.

She-Hulk marks Maslany’s MCU debut.

Ahead of the premiere, a massive green bus bench was spotted in Regina near Mosaic Stadium.

The phone number listed on the bench’s advertisement will lead callers to a voicemail message recorded for the “superhuman law division” of GLK/H, Jennifer Walters’s fictional law firm in the series.

The series will also feature Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tim Roth’s Abomination, reprising his role from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” as well as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox.

The character of She-Hulk first appeared in Marvel Comics in the first issue of “The Savage She-Hulk” in Feb. 1980. The comic was written by well known Marvel figure Stan Lee.

Marvel Studio’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is set to hit streaming on Disney+ Thursday, Aug. 18.

