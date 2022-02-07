Regina-born McMorris wins bronze in men's snowboard slopestyle

Regina-product Mark McMorris found himself on the podium for the third straight Winter Olympic Games.

McMorris finished third in the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, earning a bronze medal.

He also placed third in Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang in 2018.

While he would have loved a different coloured medal, he said he was proud of his performance.

"Standing on the blocks, regardless, is a good feeling. But most importantly, landing the run you wanted and riding to the best of your ability is all you can take care of and the rest and today they put me in third,” McMorris said.

Canada earned its first gold medal in the same event, with Max Parrot taking the top podium spot.