Regina budget day 3: Council extends pool hours

Day three of Regina’s budget discussion is underway, with the focus on the operating budget.

Councillor Daniel Leblanc put forward an amendment that would see the Maple Leaf pool change its hours from 12 to 8 p.m. to instead 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The amendment would allocate $25,000 for the change. Council heard the pool has seen a good uptake from residents since it’s opening.

Leblanc said his senior constituents are looking to do early morning lane swimming.

Councillor Lori Bresciani said she supported the amendment but asked if it would be possible to make all the pools have the same hours.

The city manager agreed that would be possible.

Council voted and the amendment passed unanimously.

More to come…