Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say

Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, police were dispatched to the intersection of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Eight passengers on the bus reported minor injuries with five being taken to hospital as a precaution, a Regina police news release said.

The driver was also taken to hospital as he appeared to be in medical distress, police said.

An update on the driver’s condition was not provided.

Police say the bus struck the pole then dragged it approximately 150 yards.